https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/michelle-obama-scares-children-creepy-animated-faces-pbs-storytime-video/

As TGP previously reported, Michelle Obama has been given a show by PBS starting this week, the taxpayer funded network announced Friday.

Michelle Obama was given this show after Democrats marked $75 million for PBS’s parent the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in the Coronavirus relief bill that passed at the end of March.

The former First Lady scared kids with her weird faces while reading a children’s book titled, “The Gruffalo.”

The reading program is called “Mondays with Michelle.”

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Condemns Protests – Claims Freedom Protesters Are “Hurting” the Economy — But Not the Lockdowns? So Does Fauci Suddenly Care About the Economy?

Rather than give our current First Lady Melania a spot, PBS chose to force Michelle Obama into people’s living rooms… Because 8 years of this angry woman as First Lady wasn’t enough.

WATCH (at your own risk):

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]