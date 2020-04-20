http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/P3n4c_sl4rA/

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday there would enough coronavirus testing available for each state to move to phase one of reopening their economies.

“We told the governors once again today that by our best estimates, we have enough testing capacity today for every state in America to go to phase one,” Pence said during the White House press briefing on Monday.

Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx showed reporters slides of several states, identifying all of the labs in each state that were available for testing.

“We assured the governors today that we’re going to continue to work around the clock to expand the testing capacity, support supplies,” Pence said.

Birx said that military labs and veterans affairs labs would also be available to governors for increased testing capacities.

“We were proud to put the federal labs on that list, because the military and the V.A. have stepped up every step of the way to provide support both in testing and care,” she said.

