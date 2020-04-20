https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mnuchin-idea-put-trumps-name-stimulus-checks/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he came up with the idea to put President Trump’s name on the relief checks sent to U.S. citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president could have been authorized to sign the checks. That would have slowed things down. We didn’t want to do that. We did put the president’s name on the check. That was my idea. He is the president, and I think it’s a terrific symbol to the American public,” Mnuchin told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Trump’s name is slated to appear on the memo line on the left side of the checks, making it the first time a president’s name has been written on an IRS check. Earlier reports said Trump had asked Mnuchin if he could sign the checks. However, the president is not authorized to sign Treasury payments in order to avoid politicization.

