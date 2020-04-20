http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zlZAuoVlek8/

In spite of painstaking fieldwork like this and ever-more-detailed geodetic data, reactions to Faulds’ work remain mixed. The Walker Lane hypothesis has been criticized as pure speculation, a future scenario that can never truly be tested. Yet for Atwater, the UC Santa Barbara geologist, it is too good not to be true. Laughing with excitement, Atwater told me that, in the past few decades, the tectonic evidence has become simply overwhelming. “It’s got to be true,” she said. When I later told Faulds about Atwater’s enthusiasm, he actually gasped. “Oh!” he replied, brightening. “Ten years ago, she wouldn’t have said that.” Still, Faulds and other proponents of the Walker Lane hypothesis have a lot to prove before their idea goes mainstream.

We left the fault trench at sunset. Deep shadows began to creep across the desolate slopes all around us, the raking light emphasizing the anomalous straight line of the Warm Springs Fault. As the dark band advanced, I had the sensation of watching Faulds’ vision come to life—a hidden tectonic presence growing clearer. Yet the route back to Reno, which looped west through California into the red-flaring horizon, reminded me that he still has a challenging problem to solve: Where does the Walker Lane go next? Sooner or later, all these not-yet-alpha faults must reach the Pacific, either through northern California and Oregon or along the bottom edge of Washington state. Nearly as soon as you head west from Nevada, though, the landscape becomes forested. Remote, minor faults like the one at Warm Springs are lost beneath the brush and trees.

That’s where lidar comes in. Laser-based radar is a tool of spectacular visual clarity, able to image textures down to a scale of square feet. Like GPS geodesy, it is beginning to revolutionize tectonic research. And because it can penetrate vegetation, exposing features inaccessible to satellite cameras, it accelerates much of geology’s grueling fieldwork. Among other things, lidar can pinpoint exactly where a fault trench should be dug.

In the past year alone, high-resolution airborne lidar surveys over Nevada have revealed previously unmapped faults and the remains of ancient landslides. Faulds now hopes to perform further surveys throughout the presumed northern extent of the Walker Lane. When I visited him in his office at the university, he fired up an array of hard-drive-straining data sets. He pointed to the screen, tracing razor-straight lines across the forest floor and the edges of massive debris flows hidden by trees. “Lidar is great for finding previously unknown faults,” Faulds said. “It’s hard to get away from those in this area. There are faults everywhere.”

Hot Creek Geologic Site, California. Tabitha Soren

Although a new continental edge won’t rip through the American West for millions of years, the risks of a larger-than-expected earthquake along the Walker Lane are real, even today. There could be a high-magnitude temblor while you’re reading this very article, but urban officials—let alone residents—seem oblivious to the potential threat. With the exception of Reno and a short list of towns, the region is isolated and sparsely populated. Indeed, it is home to several facilities situated there specifically to avoid contact with human beings, including two enormous depots where the US Army stores explosives and disposes of chemical waste. (An Army spokesperson declined to comment on what the effects of a major quake might be, but assured me there were monitoring systems in place.)

“The problem we have in Nevada is that people assume we’re not very seismic,” said Konrad Eriksen, president of Dynamic Isolation Systems, an engineering firm that specializes in earthquake-resistant designs. “Whenever I talk to anybody in Reno, they just go, ‘We’re not seismic,’ and I know that’s not true.” In 2017, Eriksen said, he and a colleague dug up a map of all the large tremors in Nevada over the past 170 years. Anything bigger than a magnitude 4 is represented with an ominous red circle. Not coincidentally, many of the circles are clustered like a painful outbreak of smallpox right along the Walker Lane, several within driving distance of Reno. “What it shows is that we’re highly seismic,” Eriksen told me. “But awareness is very low. Until we have a big earthquake that does damage close to home, that won’t change.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

