A suspect being sought in connection with a murder hijacked a public transportation bus near Dallas, Texas, Sunday morning and was shot dead by police after a pursuit along the President George Bush Turnpike.

NBC DFW reports the suspect, 31-year-old Ramon Thomas Villagomez, boarded the bus around 11 a.m. and began shooting. His shots shattered bus windows and he allegedly continued to fire out of the bus toward other vehicles and officers as a pursuit of the bus commenced.

ABC News reports that the suspect allegedly shot a DART PD officer and Garland PD member during the chase, but their injuries were non-life threatening. And there was “one other passenger inside the bus during the incident,” but that passenger was not harmed.

The chase of the bus ran through Garland, Rockwall, and Rowlett, and police were able to stop the vehicle using spike strips. Villagomez was killed by police during a subsequent shootout. The driver of the bus was unhurt.

Police indicate Villagomez was “wanted in connection with his girlfriend’s slaying in San Antonio and an aggravated assault [in Garland].”

