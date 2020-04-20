http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-Y7IVOzcCWE/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro suggested that China might have hidden coronavirus data from the U.S. so they can create a vaccine first and they view it as “a business proposition so that they can sell the vaccines to the world.”

Navarro said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:35] “One of the reasons that they may not have let us in and given us the data on this virus early is they’re racing to get a vaccine. And they think this is just a competitive business race. It’s a business proposition so that they can sell the vaccines to the world. But we’re going to beat them. We’re going to beat them because of President Trump’s leadership. We’re going to beat them because HHS has already got a five-company horse race.”

