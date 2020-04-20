https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/never-forget-30-democrat-lawmakers-trump-districts-remain-silent-pelosi-sits-home-stalls-crisis-relief-us-small-businesses/

Democrat lawmakers are SILENT as Pelosi REFUSES to pass funding for small businesses in crisis!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not even meeting to discuss funding small business UNTIL WEDNESDAY!

The program to save small businesses rant out of money last Thursday morning!

AND DEMOCRATS ARE SILENT!

Here again is the list of the 30 Democrats who are in Trump districts:

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

Nancy Pelosi showed off her basket of fancy chocolates last week at home in her San Francisco mansion.

Tens of thousands of small businesses are waiting for her to approve more funding to small businesses.

Pelosi is stalling.

A poll of restaurant and bar owners found that 80% of owners are not sure they will ever reopen after the government enforced shutdown on their businesses.

On Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. Already $349 billion was handed out to struggling businesses.

At least 20,000 went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

In the last 4 hours, over 20,000 #PPPloans went unprocessed because @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer are blocking more funding. We are fighting to save jobs & small businesses. What have they fought for? … Prohibiting states from requiring an ID to vote. https://t.co/jWyJCpqry0 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 16, 2020

Nancy Pelosi refuses to act.

All she would need to do is approve more funding for the program.

Businesses are waiting for crisis assistance.

But Pelosi refuses to act.

And the 30 Democrat lawmakers in Trump districts are silent.

Only two or three Democrats in the nation have spoken out for more funding!

Businesses are dying thanks to Pelosi.

Never forget.

Pelosi is wicked – and her caucus is silent.

