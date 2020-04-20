https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/new-nadler-schiff-demand-investigation-ag-bill-barrs-comments-firing-icig-michael-atkinson/

AG Bill Barr

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) have nothing better to do right now so they are demanding the DOJ’s IG investigate Attorney General Bill Barr’s comments on the firing of ICIG Michael Atkinson.

Recall, Barr said during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Trump firing Atkinson was the “right thing” to do.

Barr backed Trump and said it was the right thing to do given Atkinson broke protocol when he ran to Congress with the whistleblower complaint rather than letting the executive branch determine whether there was a problem.

“I think the President did the right thing in removing Atkinson,” Barr said explaining that the whistleblower statute only gave Atkinson jurisdiction over wrongdoing by intelligence people.

TRENDING: This Is Really Happening: Montana County Demands Citizens Wear Government-Issued Arm Bands to Shop at Grocery Stores

“Atkinson tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately report it to Congress without letting the executive branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem,” Barr said.

Nadler and Schiff on Monday in a 4-page letter to DOJ IG Horowitz demanded Barr’s statements be investigated to see whether he “violated applicable DOJ policies and rules of professional conduct.”

“Public confidence in our system of justice depends on the integrity, fairness, and impartiality of DOJ’s leadership. It is, therefore, imperative that the attorney general be held to the same high standard expected of all Department personnel, particularly in matters involving the President’s own interests,” Nadler and Schiff wrote.

Nadler and Schiff are a danger to this country.

Schiff hijacked Congress with his phony impeachment against President Trump while the Coronavirus was spreading across the globe and now he’s wasting time and resources investigating Barr over comments he made about a corrupt government official.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

