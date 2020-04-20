https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-to-start-testing-thousands-of-people-per-day-for-coronavirus-antibodies

This week, officials in New York will start testing up to 2,000 people per day for COVID-19 antibodies, which show that a person has had the virus and their immune system fought it off.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said Sunday that the state would begin testing thousands of residents this week in the hopes of reopening the economy soon, Politico reported. The testing would be done randomly and would initially start with 2,000 people per day. Cuomo called it the “most aggressive statewide antibody testing survey in the nation,” but warned that it was not enough, since 2,000 tests a day doesn’t even come close to the needed screenings on the state’s 9 million residents.

“Any plan that is going to start to reopen the economy has to be based on data and that means it has to be based on testing,” Cuomo said Sunday afternoon. “You have all these scientists and all these experts who are basically trying to extrapolate from the data, but we don’t really know how many people were infected — how many people had coronavirus but self-resolved?”

“We don’t really know because we haven’t been able to do testing on that large a scale, but we’re going to start, and we’re going to start here in the state of New York with antibody testing,” he continued.

Cuomo added that the tests would offer “the first true snapshot of what we’re really dealing with” regarding COVID-19 exposure in the state, Politico reported.

The New York Post added that on Monday, a sample of 3,000 state residents will receive tests sent from the New York Department of Health. The outlet reported that the World Health Organization, which helped China cover up the initial outbreak of the pandemic, said that testing positive for coronavirus antibodies doesn’t necessarily mean someone is immune to the virus. The organization said that testing positive for antibodies just means the person had contracted COVID-19 and may or may not have shown symptoms.

Cuomo refused to take the bait when asked a leading question about President Donald Trump saying he will support governors but that they “must be able to step up and get the job done” when it comes to coronavirus testing. Instead, Cuomo explained: “Perfect, that’s called partnership, I agree.”

He added, however, that congress needed to pass legislation to help the states contain the outbreak.

“If you don’t help the state government and local governments, then how are we supposed to have the finances to reopen?” he said during the press conference.

New York was the state hit hardest by the coronavirus, with more than 12,000 deaths at the time of this writing. In total, more than 35,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, with another 70,000 recovering from the virus.

Cuomo offered hope for New Yorkers as data show the worst of the virus is behind us.

“We are past the high point and all indications at this point are we that we are on the descent. Whether or not that descent continues depends on what we do,” Cuomo said Sunday.

