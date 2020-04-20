https://thehill.com/policy/international/493810-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-recovering-after-cardiovascular

North Korean leader Kim Jong UnKim Jong UnNorth Korea denies Kim Jong Un sent Trump a ‘nice note’ Kim Jong Un absent amid North Korea anniversary celebration Overnight Defense: 7 crew members on hospital ship test positive | Second Roosevelt sailor in intensive care | Pentagon extends troop freeze MORE is recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, according to South Korean media.

An organization run by North Korean defectors, Daily NK, reported that Kim was recovering at a private villa after undergoing an unspecified procedure, Reuters reported.

“My understanding is that he had been struggling [with cardiovascular problems] since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu,” one unidentified source told the news outlet.

The website also noted that Kim was not seen at recent celebrations on April 15 marking the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea’s modern dictatorship.

The Daily NK report further claimed that Kim has faced health issues in recent months due to obesity, smoking, and stress according to Reuters.

The country recently conducted a weapons test on the eve of parliamentary election in neighboring South Korea, which were reportedly part of celebrations related to Kim Il Sung’s birthday.

