https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/now-schiff-nadler-demand-investigation-attorney-general-william-barr/

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lieutenants in the partisan impeachment of President Trump.

Schiff also falsely claimed during Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe that he had secret evidence that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians.

Now, Schiff and Nadler are demanding an investigation of Attorney General William Barr.

Their complaint is that Barr said in an interview he agreed with President Trump’s decision to dismiss Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

Atkinson processed the “whistleblower” complaint regarding Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that charged Trump engaged in a quid pro quo to benefit his 2020 campaign. Such complaints require first-hand information, but the still anonymous filer did not listen in on the call.

In a letter to the DOJ, the two Democrats point out that Trump “was impeached” by Democrats for the conversation, but they neglected to note he was acquitted.

Democrats claimed Atkinson’s legal responsibility was to notify members of Congress about the complaint, but as the Federalist explains Atkinson “sidestepped” the DOJ and send the complaint to a “political hack,” Schiff.

“Schiff also falsely called the complaint a whistleblower complaint and asserted the acting DNI was withholding it from the committee in violation of his ‘express obligations under the law.’ Schiff then implied the White House had somehow interfered to prevent [officials] from fulfilling their duties,” the Federalist said.

“In the process, many more details were disclosed about the complaint, the complainant, and Atkinson’s handling of the matter. For instance, declassified documents revealed that Atkinson determined the complaint ‘appeared credible’ even though the complainant ‘was not a direct witness to the President’s telephone call with the Ukrainian President,’ and even though ‘as part of its preliminary review, the ICIG did not request access to records of the President’s July 25, 2019, call with the Ukrainian President.'”

The Federalist noted that had Atkinson simply reviewed a readout of the call, “he would have discovered numerous allegations contained in the complaint were false.”

Nevertheless, Schiff and Nadler claimed in a letter to DOJ chief counsel Jeffrey Radsale and Inspector General Michael Horowitz that Barr’s remarks were “misleading.”

They claim that Barr “coordinated” with the White House and others to try to prevent the “whistleblower” complaint from reaching Congress. However, Federalist pointed out the complaint didn’t qualify under the nation’s whistleblower law.

Barr said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Trump’s firing of Atkinson was the “right thing” to do.

Atkinson broke protocol when he ran to Congress with the whistleblower complaint rather than letting the executive branch determine whether there was a problem, the report said.

Barr said, “Atkinson tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately report it to Congress without letting the executive branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem.”

The Gateway Pundit blog commented that Schiff “hijacked Congress with his phony impeachment against President Trump while the Coronavirus was spreading across the globe and now he’s wasting time and resources investigating Barr over comments he made about a corrupt government official.”

A criminal investigation is under way into the origins of the Obama administration’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

