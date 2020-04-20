https://www.theepochtimes.com/nypd-thousands-have-recovered-from-covid-19_3320009.html

NEW YORK—Over 2,200 members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their posts as of Sunday.

The largest police force in America has seen a total of 4,371 positive cases of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the disease COVID-19. At some point, nearly 20 percent of the force was out sick, but that number has since dropped to 14 percent, according to a press release.

It’s good news for the agency, but the silver lining surprised NYPD Sergeant Joseph Imperatrice.

“It’s incredible because you see all around the world—especially in this city—these officers that have been seriously ill, some of them have gone to the hospital, some of them have lost love ones,” said Imperatrice, who’s also the founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC. “And to have these officers back on the front line to do their jobs and to know that their healthy, that’s the most important thing.”

Fundraiser for the Fallen

But dozens of New York’s finest have fallen to the CCP virus.

Another two members of the NYPD died over the weekend—totaling 29 deaths since the first officer on March 27.

Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury, “who would have marked 30 years of NYPD service next week,” succumbed to the virus, wrote Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Twitter.

Last night, Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury succumbed to #COVID19. Mohammed, who would have marked 30 years of NYPD service next week, was revered by members of our Transportation Bureau. The prayers of a thankful city go out to his family & coworkers.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ceEqaHzYpl — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 20, 2020

“The prayers of a thankful city go out to his family & workers,” he added. Traffic Enforcement Agent Jason Lewis also died from the virus that weekend.

Imperatrice said he’s thinking of having a fundraiser for their families to cover funeral costs or anything else they might need.

“Hopefully, going forward, when all this ends up stopping and becomes safe again, it would be great if Blue Lives Matter NYC had the opportunity of possibly throwing one big bash outside for all the families,” he said. “Everyone could come and support them, and possibly raise a ton of money which would be divvied up to each family.”

To help reduce the number of new positive cases in the NYPD and other agencies, Imperatrice said people should continue being more considerate of hygiene and keeping a distance from people.

