https://www.dailywire.com/news/ocasio-cortez-celebrates-american-oil-job-losses-you-absolutely-love-to-see-it

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cheered the news that oil futures plunged below zero on Monday as demand due to the coronavirus pandemic continued to plummet.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*

Ocasio-Cortez wrote her statement while promoting a tweet that stated: “Oil prices now at ‘negative values,’ meaning oil producers have to pay people to take it off their hands and store it because when demand plunges (like now), that is less expensive for them than building more storage and/or shutting wells down.”

Rep. @AOC after seeing news that means American workers will lose their jobs: “You absolutely love to see it.” pic.twitter.com/WcHb4fI220 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 20, 2020

There was immediate backlash online as critics said that Ocasio-Cortez was “cheering” American job losses due to the pandemic.

Political commentator Stephen Miller mocked those who have claimed that no one is cheering the pandemic, sarcastically writing: “No one is cheering this pandemic.”

No one is cheering this pandemic. https://t.co/J6zb7kATJ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020

Another political commentator from the Heritage Foundation wrote: “Member of Congress actively cheering massive job losses and economic misery for thousands of her fellow citizens:”

Member of Congress actively cheering massive job losses and economic misery for thousands of her fellow citizens: https://t.co/IL08w2qDfw — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 20, 2020

America First Spokesman Steve Cortes responded: “I look forward to challenging leftists – from AOC to Joe Biden to Andrew Cuomo – to explain their anti-Energy radicalism to voters, especially in places like western PA”

I look forward to challenging leftists – from AOC to Joe Biden to Andrew Cuomo – to explain their anti-Energy radicalism to voters, especially in places like western PA… https://t.co/ar6IO51vuU — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 20, 2020

Jason Howerton tweeted: “AOC deleted the tweet. Never forget. Radicals want revolution and they don’t care what kind of unthinkable hell all of us would have to go through to get there.”

AOC deleted the tweet. Never forget. Radicals want revolution and they don’t care what kind of unthinkable hell all of us would have to go through to get there. pic.twitter.com/eEKLihpskr — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 20, 2020

Daily Caller investigative reporter Chuck Ross wrote: “My cousin’s husband was laid off from his oil field job in Western Texas even before today’s downturn. They have 3 kids. She has cancer for the second time in her life, prognosis unclear. So no, you don’t ‘absolutely love to see it.’”

RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest wrote: “Screen shots live forever. Here’s a screen grab of @AOC cheering on job losses. Disgusting.”

Screen shots live forever. Here’s a screen grab of @AOC cheering on job losses. Disgusting. https://t.co/5WTyQs4x4x pic.twitter.com/MuIPpwes6h — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 20, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

