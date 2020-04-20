https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/last-chance-restore-constitutional-republic/

Ironically, it was the Marxist Pete Seeger who (in the 1950s) wrote The Byrds’ popular 1960s antiwar song “To Everything There is a Season.” The lyrics are simply the stanzas of King Solomon’s poem in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, separated by the phrase (and alternate title) “Turn-Turn-Turn.” The profound truth of the poem is that all life in God’s creation – and all human endeavors – follow seasonal cycles, and each aspect of that cycle has its own natural place.

Just as there is a time for peace, God tells us in His Word, there is a time for war. Indeed, war is a natural part of the cycle of nations, and one of several aspects of human life where Christian guidance comes almost exclusively from the Old Testament, tempered by the New Testament. Remember what Paul taught in his second letter to Timothy: “From infancy you have known the Holy Scriptures … All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness.” That’s clearly referring to the Old Testament, since most of the New Testament had not been written during Timothy’s youth. And, it must logically include the biblical justification for war.

America’s Christian founders understood and applied this truth in the Declaration of Independence, first acknowledging that our unalienable rights are a gift from God to justify sedition against the tyrannical British government, writing “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” This was not just sedition, but in practical terms a declaration of war, which then ensued.

Importantly, “sedition” means “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.” This is a word that cannot apply to citizens in the form of government our founders created, because we citizens are the government in that model. That’s an especially critical distinction for Christians because of the oft-cited admonition in Romans 13 to “submit … to the governing authorities.” In the real constitution-bound United States of America, we are the governing authorities, because our government’s authority is delegated to it by us. The whole point of the Bill of Rights was to put an exclamation point on that most essential fact!

But America is not following that model today because our constitutional republic has been hijacked and transformed by the Marxists. The orchestrated COVID-19 Pandemic has made this clear, but the more disturbing truth is it’s been trending this way for over a century. Like the proverbial frog in the stew pot, Americans steadily acclimated to incremental leftward change until the narcissist Obama who, believing he could complete the transformation during his presidency, turned the heat to maximum, resulting in the populists jumping out and creating the tea party movement, which in turn triggered a worldwide anti-globalist revolution: literally, a post nation-state version of world war.

The four figureheads of today’s revolutionary war are Protestant Christian Nationalist Donald Trump, Brexit heir and Anglican Nationalist Boris Johnson, Jewish Nationalist Benjamin Netanyahu and (notwithstanding relentless Deep State propaganda) Orthodox Christian Nationalist Vladimir Putin.

Arrayed against them are all the powers of the earth: from the Obamas, Clintons, Bushes, Soroses, Deep State and Media of the U.S., to the oligarchs of the European Union, to the Vatican Empire’s Pope Francis, to the WHO and entire alphabet soup of the United Nations hydra, to the caliphate-awaiting warlords of Islam, to the great dragon, Communist China – and all the lesser “principalities” across the world.

The success of the nationalist leaders in defeating every counter-attack to their siege on globalism is, in my view, why the elites unleashed COVID-19 as the vehicle for triggering global economic collapse and justifying police state lockdowns. Don’t get me wrong: The disease is real and deadly (as is the attendant fear-mongering propaganda), but it is only a tactic in a larger strategy.

Now let’s consider our present situation in America. The great former-Marxist cultural analyst David Horowitz perhaps said it best: “Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.” That used to be a funny line, until COVID-19 freed the progressive state governors and blue city mayors from constitutional restraints. I won’t repeat the list of abuses here, but it is long and growing, reflecting the very-real totalitarian mindset of the Marxists.

Here’s a question for Americans. Having tasted dictatorial powers, will these rulers – armed with the pretext of a two-year delay in a “necessary” vaccine roll-out and drunk with the vision of this crisis having justified their socialist “solutions” – voluntarily relinquish their power back to the people? No way.

Here’s a question for anti-globalists everywhere. After watching the steady escalation of the “total war” strategy deployed against Trump and the other nationalist leaders, do you think the elites are now going stand down? For them, this is a fight to the death. I predict another world-shaking bombshell from them as soon as it looks like we might recover our social equilibrium.

So, what are patriots to do? I say there has never been a better time to rise up in revolt against Marxist rule and drive the usurpers from power across this country – without hesitancy or compromise – even if it requires civil disobedience. This is our last chance to restore our constitutional republic.

Here is where the New Testament “golden rule” (a synthesis of Matthew 5) tempers the Old Testament justification for war. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If you had been enslaved to a mind-controlling cult that convinced you that evil was good and good evil, and turned you into a civilization-destroying zombie, what would you (the normal you) want others to “do unto you”?

If it were me, I would want the non-enslaved to disarm me without harming me, remove me from any position of influence or control, and keep me neutralized until I returned to my right mind – while looking after my loved ones honorably. Let’s all, right now, wage war like that!

