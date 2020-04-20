https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pelosi-continues-take-paycheck-denies-funding-us-small-businesses-crisis/

What a horrible, rotten person.

Nancy Pelosi continues do deny more assistance to small business owners.

On Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. Already $349 billion was handed out to struggling businesses.

80% of restaurants say they may never reopen and are struggling to pay their bills.

Four out of five restaurants fear they may never reopen!

At least 20,000 business applications went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

In the last 4 hours, over 20,000 #PPPloans went unprocessed because @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer are blocking more funding. We are fighting to save jobs & small businesses. What have they fought for? … Prohibiting states from requiring an ID to vote. https://t.co/jWyJCpqry0 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 16, 2020

But so far Nancy Pelosi refuses to act.

All she needs to do is approve more funding for the program.

Nancy Pelosi is still getting a government check during the lockdown as are many government employees.

11 million Americans in the restaurant business are waiting for Pelosi to act as she sits at home with her basket of chocolates!

UPDATE– Democrats will not meet until WEDNESDAY!

