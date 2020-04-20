https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drones-chinese-spying-police/2020/04/20/id/963774

A Chinese drone manufacturing firm suspected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of spying on government and private industry sites in America has supplied drones to 43 law enforcement agencies in 22 states for use in surveillance during the pandemic.

The Department of the Interior was so concerned with Chinese spying, in 2019, the department grounded its entire fleet of drones manufactured by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) for fear the devices were providing China with crucial information about U.S. infrastructure.

The National Review reported, in 2017, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a memo DJI had targeted government and private sectors “to collect and exploit sensitive US data.”

Brett Velicovich, author of “Drone Warrior,” told Fox News, “One of the biggest benefits of drone technology is the standoff distance between the individual pilot and the drone itself,” thus protecting the lives of responders.

DJI spokesman Alex Lisberg told Fox News, “There are people who don’t like China, but they are trying to score ideolological points by trying to discourage the use of equipment and important tools that save lives.”

The drones are to be used for surveillance in areas where police cars cannot go. In China, they were used to spray disinfectant and to warn residents to return to their homes during quarantine.

Lisberg insisted to Fox News, “all DJI customers have complete control over any photos, videos and flight logs they generate during their operations. None of this data is ever transferrred to DJI or anyone else unless they deliberately choose to do so.”

However, Velicovich told Fox News, “Should people be concerned? Yes. Everyone should be concerned. You can never trust China.”

