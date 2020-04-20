https://www.dailywire.com/news/read-it-prince-harry-meghan-markle-denounce-economy-of-clickbait-and-distortion-in-letter-to-u-k-s-major-tabloids

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, they will be cutting off all cooperation with the U.K.’s biggest tabloids: the Sun, the Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

In an incensed letter to the editors, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denounced the tabloids for publishing false stories about their lives while asserting they will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason,” the letter reads (full text below). “When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.”

“There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society,” the letter continues. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.”

After praising the importance of a free press and the need for news outlets to tell the truth, the formerly royal couple vows to cease all cooperation for future media engagements.

“Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet,” the letter reads. ” There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.”

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism,” it continues. “It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”

The letter is careful to note that this new policy does not pertain to all media. In fact, Harry and Meghan explicitly state that they look forward to working with journalists and media organizations all over the world as they “spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging” on top of their efforts to “further opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices.”

“What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion,” the letter concludes. “We are encouraged that this new approach will be heard and respected.”

According to The Guardian, the ban will include both the main British tabloids and their associated websites. The Daily Star, for instance, is “published by the same group that publishes the Mirror and Express titles,” the BBC notes. The letter also comes right on the heels of a court hearing this week regarding a lawsuit brought forth by Meghan Markle against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter written by her estranged father.

Below is the full text of the famous couple’s letter:

As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any publicly funded support, we are writing to set a new media relations policy, specifically as it pertains to your organisation. Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy— particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account. It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly. It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print—even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded. There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know—as well as complete strangers—have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue. With that said, please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see. This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie. They also want to be very clear: this is not in any way a blanket policy for all media. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to working with journalists and media organisations all over the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young, up-and-coming journalists, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging. And they look forward to doing whatever they can to help further opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices, who are needed now more than ever. What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion. We are encouraged that this new approach will be heard and respected.

