North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, 36, is reportedly in “grave danger” after surgery, according to a US intel source.

Reuters reported the 36-year-old North Korean leader is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure a couple weeks ago.

CNN reported:

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge. Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting. Kim last appeared in North Korean state media on April 11. April 15 — North Korea’s most important holiday, the anniversary of the birth of the country’s founding father, Kim Il Sung — came and went without any official mention of Kim Jong Un’s movements. Experts are unsure of what to make of Kim’s absence from any festivities celebrating his grandfather. When North Korean leaders have not shown up to these important celebrations in the past, it has portended major developments. But it has also turned out to be nothing.

Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-Jong is in the ascendancy.

