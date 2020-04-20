http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zcYFJrHBYuo/

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is inviting everyone to boo him during the NFL Draft as part of a campaign to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Beer maker and NFL advertiser Bud Light has announced that from April 23 through April 25, it will donate $1 for every tweet that uses the hashtag #BooTheCommish.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can’t let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

The company has pledged a $500,000 #BooTheCommish donation to the NFL Draft-a-Thon.

The Draft-a-Thon will run concurrently with the 2020 Draft proceedings to raise money for cornoavirus relief.

“When it became clear that this draft is going to have a different look and feel, we started to think, ‘Really, what is the best way for the NFL, in this moment, to continue to bring people together and unify in such an unprecedented time?’” Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility, said of the effort, adding “and really say, ‘Let’s use our platform, let’s use this moment in time to give back, to raise funds, to raise even more awareness, to really use our platform for good.’ So that’s really where the Draft-A-Thon was really born.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

