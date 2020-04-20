https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roger-stone-pardon-conviction-trial/2020/04/20/id/963788

Roger Stone, who was sentenced in February to 40 months behind bars on several federal charges, says his longtime friend, President Donald Trump, has not promised him a pardon, and he has not applied for one.

“I can tell you that nothing has been promised to me,” Stone told SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Sunday“ with host Joel Pollak, in an interview held after a judge-imposed gag order that had been in effect for 16 months had been lifted.

“Obviously, I am praying fervently, but I think that’s in God’s hands,” Stone also told Pollak.

“Well, technically it’s in Trump’s hands,” the host replied.

“But the divine one knows what everyone is going to do,” Stone shot back.

He pointed out Trump has heavily criticized the federal trial that resulted in his convictions on all seven counts of an indictment on charges of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness, and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

“[Judge Amy Berman Jackson] doesn’t seem to recognize that even the President of the United States has First Amendment rights and that federal judges can be criticized, and it’s actually legal in this country,” Stone commented. “[She] didn’t like it when [Fox News’] Tucker Carlson criticized it, and didn’t like it when Alex Jones criticized it. She just fundamentally doesn’t like the First Amendment, but I am hopeful. Obviously, I am praying, but I have no secret here. I’m not the promised anything, whatsoever.”

He also commented his jury consisted of “all Democrats,” and complained that four of them were attorneys.

