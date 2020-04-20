https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/smart-toilet-remembers-butt-print-scans-urine-disease/

(STUDY FINDS) — STANFORD, Calif. — Many people like to wear gadgets that monitor their health. From smart watches to smartphone apps, you can track your fitness just about anywhere these days. Now, scientists are working on a new gadget you wouldn’t wear for a diagnosis. Instead, you sit on it: the smart toilet.

Dr. Sanjiv “Sam” Gambhir and his team developed the unique accessory for the home. The professor and chair of radiology at Stanford University says his smart toilet will be able to not only recognize its user, but find warning signs for cancer and other diseases when they go to the bathroom.

“When I’d bring it up, people would sort of laugh because it seemed like an interesting idea, but also a bit odd,” Gambhir said in a university release.

