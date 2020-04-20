https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-south-korea-looking-reports-kim-jong-uns-health/
South Korean officials reported no unusual activity in North Korea on Tuesday following unconfirmed media reports that leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile health after surgery. But the possibly of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of a nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal meant to threaten the U.S.…
The post South Korea Looking into Reports That North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Is Gravely Ill appeared first on The Western Journal.