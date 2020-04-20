https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stunning-pelosi-bragged-msnbc-democrats-killed-crucial-funding-small-businesses-coronavirus-crisis-video/

PURE EVIL.

On Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. Already $349 billion was handed out to struggling businesses.

80% of restaurants say they may never reopen and are struggling to pay their bills.

Four out of five restaurants fear they may never reopen!

At least 20,000 business applications went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

But so far Nancy Pelosi refuses to act.

All she needs to do is approve more funding for the program.

Last week Speaker Pelosi congratulated Senate Democrats for blocking crucial funding to small business owners in America.

Pelosi made the comments on MSNBC.

Nancy Pelosi went on late night TV, standing in front of her $24,000 fridge, to brag about Democrats blocking funding for small businesses “They [Republicans] asked for a quarter of a trillion dollars. “I said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

How heartless!

Via Elizabeth Harrington.

4 days later, Nancy Pelosi went on late night TV, standing in front of her $24,000 fridge, to brag about Democrats blocking funding for small businesses “They [Republicans] asked for a quarter of a trillion dollars. “I said, ‘I don’t think so.'”pic.twitter.com/6nDVyBXf4I — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 20, 2020

