The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that defendants in criminal trials can only be convicted by a unanimous jury, striking down a scheme that has been rejected by every state except one.

The court said in a divided opinion that the Constitution requires agreement among all members of a jury in order to impose a guilty verdict.

“Wherever we might look to determine what the term ‘trial by an impartial jury trial’ meant at the time of the Sixth Amendment’s adoption—whether it’s the common law, state practices in the founding era, or opinions and treatises written soon afterward—the answer is unmistakable,” Justice Neil GorsuchNeil GorsuchWisconsin Democrats chair bashes Supreme Court decision on voting: ‘I am about to explode’ Supreme Court blocks Wisconsin from extending absentee voting deadline Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to DC Metro ban on religious ads MORE wrote in an opinion. “A jury must reach a unanimous verdict in order to convict.”

Oregon is the only state left in which defendants can be convicted over the dissent of up to two jurors. Louisiana recently abandoned the practice after more than a century of use.

The ruling overturns the 2016 conviction of a Louisiana man named Evangelisto Ramos. A jury by a 10-2 margin found him guilty of killing a woman in New Orleans. Two years after Ramos’s conviction, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment getting rid of non-unanimous jury verdicts.

The new ruling likely means that Ramos could get a new trial.

Five justices joined Gorsuch in ruling the practice unconstitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court blocks Wisconsin from extending absentee voting deadline Supreme Court postpones April arguments Supreme Court rules Citgo responsible for 2004 oil spill MORE and Justice Elena Kagan Elena KaganSupreme Court blocks Wisconsin from extending absentee voting deadline Supreme Court sides with police in traffic stop case Supreme Court rules states can eliminate insanity defense MORE dissented from the decision.

