https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/government-filled-socal-skate-park-sand-skaters-turned-dirt-bike-track-video/

A beach city in Orange County, California decided to teach kids a lesson after 28 confirmed Coronavirus deaths in the entire county of over 3 million people.

San Clemente shut down a popular skate park on April 1st due to the state’s authoritarian shelter-in-place order.

A few days ago San Clemente officials sprung into action and filled the park with 37 tons of sand after they saw teenagers and children ignoring signs to stay out.

So the kids turned the skate park into a dirt bike track.

TRENDING: Tyrannical Governor Phil Murphy Bans Annual Drive Through Tulip Farm — Threatens to Arrest Farmer if ONE CAR Drives Through

WATCH:

LOOOL checkmate government dweebs Turning skatepark into a dirt bike track now pic.twitter.com/GYHi6cQvZo — COLTYBRAH (@coltybrah) April 20, 2020

The kids even made some room for skaters.

WATCH:

Damn they’re actually shoveling it all out to make it skateable again pic.twitter.com/4LPw1Scy7Z — COLTYBRAH (@coltybrah) April 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

