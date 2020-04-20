https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-view-co-host-joy-behar-likens-lockdown-protests-to-terrorism-terrorists--bring-guns-to-things

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said that gun-toting protesters were like terrorists for bringing their weapons to protest lockdown orders.

What are the details?



During Monday’s broadcast, Behar blasted Americans engaging in the protest of stay-at-home orders, and suggested they leave their guns at home if they want to demonstrate.

During a segment, Behar — blaming “right-wing media” — said that while it is understandable people are upset about closed state economies, it was inexcusable to protest in public amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“These people are being egged on by right-wing media,” she insisted. “People like Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh. And why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns home. Those are terrorists who bring guns to things. To rallies. I don’t trust that at all. And don’t listen to these people.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, however, said that President Donald Trump was to blame for inciting an insurrection as well as condoning violence.

“What really disturbed me was the president’s tweets, you know, you have the president saying things like ‘Liberate Virginia’ and then also, in the same sentence, bringing up the Second Amendment,” Hostin said. “And, to Joy’s point, you saw protesters with guns, and I think, you know, he’s in a sense, implying an incited — an insurrection.”

She continued, “I think the argument can be made that he is inciting violence by these tweets. He’s inciting government insurrection, and many are saying, ‘Well, it’s his free speech,’ but the Supreme Court has found many times that if you are inciting lawlessness that’s leading to violence, that that type of speech isn’t protected.”

Hostin pointed out that she was “shocked” that Trump would be “inciting this kind of behavior,” and “inciting these protests.”

What else?

Behar later turned the focus back on the media, and said that Limbaugh and Jones were both part of an “extreme right-wing media” that is to blame for the insurrection.

“There’s so much, you know, lying and negativity coming out of this extreme right wing media, you know, between Limbaugh and Infowars and all that other stuff, that it’s very hard for the media to counteract all of that,” she fretted.

