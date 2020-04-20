https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fraud-cdcs-latest-rules-change-forces-states-include-confirmed-presumed-coronavirus-fatalities-states-forced-pad-numbers/

THERE IS NO OTHER WAY TO LOOK AT THIS — IT IS FRAUD.

The CDC is forcing states to recount their coronavirus deaths to include confirmed cases and probable cases.

Several states are in the process of reassessing their numbers based on this questionable new rule.

Last week New York state added 3,700 deaths to their numbers to include presumed but not confirmed cases.

Michigan started their recount of presumed cases on Friday.

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Condemns Protests – Claims Freedom Protesters Are “Hurting” the Economy — But Not the Lockdowns? So Does Fauci Suddenly Care About the Economy?

The CDC is forcing states to recount their coronavirus fatality deaths and update their numbers.

The Worldometer reported on this on Monday.

In accordance with new CDC guidelines: New York : the numbers shown below include probable deaths (and, consequently, probable cases for the same number) as reported by New York City

: the numbers shown below include probable deaths (and, consequently, probable cases for the same number) as reported by New York City Maryland : includes probable deaths, as reported by the Department of Health (Section: “COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland”)

: includes probable deaths, as reported by the Department of Health (Section: “COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland”) Wyoming: includes probable cases, as reported by the Department of Health Most state reports and dashboards (such as Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Missouri, etc.) lag behind or show incomplete data with respect to the data shown by individual counties on their official websites and dashboards, which is what we collecte and aggregate when possible to show the most updated and accurate number in the table below. We will soon publish state-level pages with graphs and the breakdown by county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

