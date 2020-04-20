https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/begins-montana-county-demands-citizens-wear-government-issued-arm-bands-shop-grocery-stores/

We thought this was a spoof.

It’s not.

A Montana county is mandating citizens to wear a pink wrist band to go shopping at grocery stores.

The band represents the person has quarantined for 14 days.

You know who else had armbands?

Whaaatt! @pnjaban, have you seen this? Montana Co. won’t allow you to do business without a pink wristband! I recall Germany forcing Jews to wear a yellow Star of David on their clothing so they’d be easily identified and summarily discriminated against. Unconstitutional! pic.twitter.com/k8cvtJvYM6 — [email protected] 🌟🌟🌟 (@TweetStreetInt1) April 20, 2020

The Montana Daily Gazette reported:

In what might be one of the most over-the-top and draconian responses to coronavirus yet seen in Montana, Valley County is mandating that people wear government-issued pink arm bands in under to purchase products inside of stores. The measure, enforced by the Valley County Health Department, insists that store-owners keep customers out unless they have the pink arm-bands, which denote the customer has been in the area more than 14 days and submitted to quarantine protocol. According to the flier produced by the Valley County Health Department, out-of-towners who lack the government-issued armbands will be prohibited from stores and residents are notified to call law enforcement if they do not comply. The health department even issued a script to warn customers to flee, saying, “You are violating our Governor’s and Valley County’s Health Officer’s orders. I am happy to shop for you with curbside delivery. I will get the items for you and bring them to your car. If you don’t cooperate, you will force me to call law enforcement.”

Here’s a copy of the flyer.



