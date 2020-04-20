https://www.theblaze.com/news/tourists-hide-from-coronavirus-in-india-cave

What do you do if you’re a tourist in a foreign country and the worldwide coronavirus lockdowns begin and then you run out of money?

One group of tourists decided their best option was to hide in a cave.

What’s that now?

Six foreign tourists, including one American, were found hiding in a cave in northern India hoping to wait out the pandemic, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

India’s current national lockdown, which is set to go through at least May 3, began in late March, the paper noted.

Apparently, the tourists — four men and two women — took up residence in the cave near Rishikesh on March 24 after running out of money during the COVID-19 lockdown, police inspector Rajendra Singh Kathait said, according to the Daily News.

Kathait told the media that the tourists had been living in a hotel but moved to the cave when their funds ran dry.

“However,” the inspector noted, “they had saved some money to buy food and other supplies.” He added that one of the tourists, a man from Nepal, had been helping cave dwellers buy essential items.

Authorities said the tourists have not shown coronavirus symptoms but have been moved to a 14-day quarantine in Swarg Ashram, the Daily Mail said.

Though these six people might have been the tourists who found shelter in a cave, they are far from being the only tourists trapped in Rishikesh: The government says some 700 foreign tourists are still stranded there.

Rishikesh? That sounds familiar. Have I heard of it before?

Yes, if you’re a Beatles fan, you’ve likely heard of Rishikesh. In the ’60s, the group found refuge and wrote a bunch of their songs there.

The Beatles and their wives at the Rishikesh in India with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, March 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The New York Post reported:

In 1968, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr sought refuge from Beatlemania by going to Rishikesh for spiritual enlightenment and to immerse themselves in Indian culture. In addition to practicing transcendental meditation, the Fab Four also wrote about 40 songs at their ashram in the yoga retreat city, including some featured on “Abbey Road” and “The White Album.”

No word on whether the six cave-dwellers have signed with a label yet.

