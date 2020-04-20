https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493631-trump-calls-fbi-investigators-in-russia-probe-human-scum

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump’s name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump’s ex-deputy national security adviser denies being ‘Anonymous’ MORE on Sunday lashed out at FBI leadership over the origins of the investigation into Russian election interference, calling investigators who led the probe “human scum.”

Trump made the remarks during a White House briefing after being asked about a pair of his former associates who were sentenced to prison following charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s investigation.

Asked whether he’d pardon Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Debbie Dingell’s diamond analogy; Cuomo says Trump isn’t a king Manafort asks for early release, citing ‘high risk of contracting COVID-19’ in prison Juan Williams: Mueller, one year on MORE and Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneRoger Stone to Tucker Carlson: With coronavirus, my jail time is ‘essentially a death sentence’ Trump bemoans ‘disgraceful situation’ after Roger Stone denied new trial Roger Stone heads to Tucker Carlson’s program after gag order lifted MORE so they wouldn’t be exposed to the coronavirus while in prison, Trump said, “You’ll find out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was sentenced to prison last year following crimes uncovered by Mueller’s investigation. Stone, a longtime adviser to Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison in February for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

“I’m not going to say,” Trump said on Sunday before launching into a tirade against the FBI and the leadership who spawned the investigation into Russian interference. Mueller led the probe after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyAG Barr just signaled that things are about to get ugly for the Russia collusion team Comey: Leading during a crisis ‘doesn’t mean promising people all will be fine’ Is coronavirus the final Trump crisis? MORE in 2017.

Trump calls FBI “human scum” for investigating Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort. pic.twitter.com/SMazjeHbZS — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 20, 2020

Trump claimed he was a fan of the FBI, but then said that its leaders “were scum.”

He also criticized the FBI for its treatment of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to investigators during the Russia investigation. He claimed that what the FBI did to Flynn was a “disgrace” considering the figure’s military service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These were crooked people,” he said. “You know what they are, though, they’re scum, they’re human scum.”

Mueller’s probe concluded it could not establish there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Moscow to influence the 2016 election. Though the report noted that Mueller was unable to “conclusively determine” that no criminal conduct occurred with regard to obstruction of justice.

In a review of the probe’s origins, the inspector general for the Department of Justice (DOJ) found that the FBI did not commit any wrongdoing while opening the investigation. But the review found the agency made errors in its surveillance efforts.

In late March, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said he found additional errors in the FBI’s surveillance warrant application process.

The findings have led Trump and his allies to argue that the probe into Trump’s campaign and Russian interference was fraudulent from the start.

Trump repeatedly called the probe a “witch hunt” during Mueller’s nearly two years as special counsel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

