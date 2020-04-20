https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-camp-releases-best-video-ad-year-let-eat-ice-cream-video/

This was brutal.

The Trump campaign released a hard-hitting anti-Pelosi ad on Monday.

Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed off her expensive kitchen appliances and massive gourmet ice cream collection during an appearance on a late night show as Americans stand in line at food banks.

Millions of Americans are now unemployed and standing in line at food banks because Pelosi wasted time trying to ram illegal ballot harvesting, federal funding for abortion and climate change related provisions in the Coronavirus bill.

Now she’s delaying approving an extension to the Paycheck Protection Program which would give struggling small businesses loans to keep their employees on payroll.

The Trump camp torched Pelosi and showed the video of her standing in front of her $24,000 refrigerators stocked full of gourmet ice cream that goes for $13 a pint while Americans are struggling to get by.

This was Pelosi’s Marie Antoinette “Let them eat cake moment.”

The Trump camp gave Pelosi a new nickname: Nancy Antoinette – “Let them eat ice cream.”

WATCH:

Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool. “ .”

– pic.twitter.com/6KDurMFJDD — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) April 20, 2020

