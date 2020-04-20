https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-on-the-russia-investigation-now-the-tables-are-turned

President Donald Trump said on Sunday during the White House Coronavirus Task Force news conference that people would soon “find out” what he was going to do with General Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, who were convicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and that the “tables are turned” now against those who launched the investigation.

“General Flynn was a highly respected person, and it turned out to be a scam on him,” Trump said. “The FBI said he didn’t lie and Mueller’s people wanted him to go to jail. Okay? So what am I going to do? You’ll find out what I’m going to do. I’m not going to say what I’m going to do, but I will tell you the whole thing turned out to be a scam, and it turned out to be a disgrace to our country, and it was a take-down of a duly elected President.”

Trump’s comments came as news broke last week that the FBI knew that the anti-Trump dossier that they used to get FISA warrants to surveil the Trump campaign was “likely corrupted” by Russian disinformation from Russia’s Intelligence Service, as reported by National Review.

“And these people suffered greatly. General Flynn, I mean what they did to him, and even the FBI said, and they had some, and nobody bigger fan of the FBI than me at the level of the people that really matter,” Trump continued. “But the top of the FBI was scum, and what they did to General Flynn, and you know it and everybody knows it, was a disgrace. He was in the service for over 30 years. He ends up being a general and respected, respected, and almost his first day in office, they come in with papers. They want to investigate him. Never happened before and now the tables are turned. Investigate the investigators, I guess.”

“These were crooked people,” Trump added. “These are bad people. These are very dangerous people. You know what they are though? They’re scum. They’re human scum.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER: Mr. President, have you thought any more about pardoning Paul Manafort or Roger Stone so they’re not exposed to the coronavirus in jail? TRUMP: Well, I just tell you this. Roger Stone was treated very unfairly. Paul Manafort, the black book turned out to be a fraud. We learned that out during the various last number of weeks or months. They had a black book that came out of Ukraine, turned out to be a fraud. Turned out to be a fraud. They convicted a man, turned out to be a fraud. General Flynn was a highly respected person and it turned out to be a scam on him. The FBI said he didn’t lie and Mueller’s people wanted him to go to jail. Okay? So what am I going to do? You’ll find out what I’m going to do. I’m not going to say what I’m going to do, but I will tell you the whole thing turned out to be a scam, and it turned out to be a disgrace to our country, and it was a take down of a duly elected President. And these people suffered greatly. General Flynn, I mean what they did to him, and even the FBI said, and they had some, and nobody bigger fan of the FBI than me at the level of the people that really matter. But the top of the FBI was scum, and what they did to General Flynn, and you know it and everybody knows it, was a disgrace. He was in the service for over 30 years. He ends up being a general and respected, respected, and almost his first day in office, they come in with papers. They want to investigate him. Never happened before and now the tables are turned. Investigate the investigators, I guess. These were crooked people. These are bad people. These are very dangerous people. You know what they are though? They’re scum. They’re human scum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

