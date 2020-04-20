https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-to-suspend-immigration-into-us-temporarily_3320032.html

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, on April 6, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Trump has mentioned the term “invisible enemy” on numerous occasions during press briefings related to the pandemic caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the novel coronavirus.

The president’s announcement comes as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have extended CCP virus-related travel restrictions for another month—meaning that it will end around May 20.

The United States has already suspended most travel from China, South Korea, Iran, and Europe.

More to come.