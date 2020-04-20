https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-officials-not-sure-if-kim-jong-un-is-dead-or-alive-exploring-line-of-succession-report-says

U.S. officials are reportedly not sure if North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is “dead or alive” following a flurry of reports late on Monday that cast serious doubt on Kim’s health following a reported surgery that he underwent.

“The Trump administration wasn’t sure whether Kim was dead or alive, said the official, who asked not to be identified,” Bloomberg News reported.

The report’s author, Jennifer Jacobs, added on Twitter, “Trump admin received information that Kim Jong Un had heart surgery last week and if he’s alive, his health is poor, I’m told. KJU hasn’t been seen at key events in recent days. It’s unclear to US officials if he’s dead or alive.”

Jacobs added, “Trump administration officials are looking into who would be in the line of succession if Kim Jong Un dies or is already dead, I’m told.”

