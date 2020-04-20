https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/undercover-cops-arrest-two-texas-women-offering-cosmetic-services-home-getting-tipped-off-snitch/

Two Texas women were arrested for violating an authoritarian Coronavirus stay-at-home order for the crime of offering beauty and cosmetic services at home.

Hairdressers and nail technicians have not been able to work and earn money because of the unconstitutional shutdowns of small businesses.

Undercover cops working on the “COVID-19 task force enforcement detail” busted these two women after receiving anonymous tips from snitches that they were soliciting business on social media offering at-home beauty services.

Have you ever seen police officers work this hard to bust illegal aliens?

Beaumont Enterprise reported:

Laredo police said they launched investigations on the cases after receiving anonymous tips via the LPD app. “Both of the violators independently solicited customers via social media. On both cases, an undercover officer working on the COVID-19 task force enforcement detail made contact with each solicitor to set up an appointment for a cosmetic, beauty service that is prohibited under the emergency ordinance,” police said in a statement. In one case, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia, 31, was arrested in the 1200 block of Harding Street after she agreed to and met with an undercover officer who posed as a customer needing a nail service. “Castro-Garcia admitted to running a nail salon inside her residence and promoting the business on social media, going against the mayoral decree currently in place,” police stated. In the second case, Brenda Stephanie Mata, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block Hubner Street. She allegedly agreed to perform an eyelash service inside her residence for an undercover officer posing as a customer.

Both women were charged with a class B misdemeanor and face up to 6 months in jail, a $2,000 fine or both.

Meanwhile, thousands of criminals are being released from prison.

