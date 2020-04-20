https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/abort/2020/04/20/id/963748
A U.S. appeals court on Monday allowed Texas to enforce curbs on medication-induced abortions as part of the Republican-governed state’s restrictions aimed at postponing medical procedures not deemed urgent during the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out a federal judge’s order blocking the state from applying restrictions to abortions induced through medication.
The court’s action came one week after it had allowed the judge’s order to take effect.