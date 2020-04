http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DTWcJ1Z3tns/video-of-the-week-maybe-the-whole-f-year.php

Everyone remembers that charming fellow in South Korea last year whose toddler marched in on him during a live TV broadcast from his home? Well, that guy finally has a worthy successor, and an example of how things are going in the Age of Quarantine. Only 15 seconds long, but strong language warning!

[embedded content]

Caveat: There are suggestions this was faked. I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook