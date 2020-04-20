http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/074SwveWwhw/

A business owner attending the protest at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Monday told Breitbart News that businesses are “unjustifiably” and “unconstitutionally” closed down as a result of the drastic measures taken by local officials to combat the Chinese coronavirus.

Pennsylvania resident Chris Miller, owner of the Scranton Golf Center, told Breitbart News on Monday that his business has been closed for four weeks as a result of the shutdown.

“It’s not a matter of hurting the wallet. It’s unjustifiably closed down and unconstitutionally closed down,” he said. “It has nothing to do with me and the wallet. It’s my right to open and continue to work.”

He added that he has friends in the Scranton-area whose businesses have closed, citing restaurants, barbershops, car dealerships and other golf courses and golf businesses in the areas.

“I believe the decision should be left to the people,” he explained, adding that businesses should “up their standards to keep it safe and adhere to the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing — not automatically be closed.”

