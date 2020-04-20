https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wayne-allyn-root-proof-democrats-crazy-insane-danger-us/

By Wayne Allyn Root

If you weren’t convinced until now that Democrats are crazy, insane and a danger to us all, I now have clear and irrefutable proof.

It’s spelled Hydroxychloroquine.

That’s the anti-malaria drug that has become a miracle weapon in our arsenal to defeat Coronavirus. The stories of its remarkable success in the battle versus this terrible deadly pandemic are everywhere. They are no longer “anecdotal.” This Trump-touted drug appears very likely to be a miracle drug.

I’ll get to all those stories in a moment. But first, let me mention the latest Rasmussen poll which shows that only 18% of Democrats would take hydroxychloroquine if they were sick with Coronavirus.

Folks, that’s just nuts. Democrats are suicidal. They not only don’t value human life, they don’t even value their own lives.

And it’s not just run-of-the-mill crazy liberal voters or activists I’m talking about. Democrat leaders are just as reckless, dangerous, ignorant and delusional. Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer banned the drug for use against Coronavirus. My own Nevada Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak banned any doctor from prescribing it, unless in the Emergency Room or ICU.

Even though the doctors that use it regularly, consider it proven safe and report the drug works best when used in the early stages of coronavirus, before a patient lands in an ER or ICU. And don’t forget- that’s the whole point of this hysterical, reckless shutdown of the US economy. Don’t we want to “flatten the curve?” Isn’t our goal to stop this illness beforeit sends victims to the ER or ICU?

So why would leading Democrats politicians ban it, or refuse to recognize the success of this drug? There’s only one answer: “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

President Trump was the first to tout this miracle drug. He urged doctors to use it on victims from the earliest days of this pandemic. That was all it took for Democrats to despise this life-saving drug; run away from it like the plague; refuse to educate the public about the drug in the liberal media; and in extreme cases, actually ban it.

You know what you call that? Crazy, insane and dangerous. Democrats would rather let Americans die than give Trump a chance to take credit. Some might call that murder, or certainly manslaughter.

Now to the stories. I can’t fit them all. But here are a handful.

A month ago, New York Dr. Vladimir Zelenko M.D. was a guest on my national radio show. He had (at that time) treated 670 Coronavirus victims with a combination protocol of Hydroxychloroquine, Z Pak and Zinc. Only 1 was hospitalized. He urged every doctor and hospital to prescribe it at the earliest onset of Coronavirus.

Dr. Zalenko returned as a guest on Friday to give an update to my national radio audience. He has now treated 1450 Coronavirus victims. Only two have died (and one of them had cancer). He reports few major side effects. He calls the drug “safer than Motrin.” But it should be given, he says, at the earliest sign of Coronavirus.

My personal radio agent John McConnell was only hours away from death. He said goodbye to his wife. He was in the ICU about to be put on a ventilator, when Sean Hannity and Dr. Oz saved his life. Hannity urged Dr. Oz to call McConnell’s doctor and intervene. Dr. Oz convinced the doctor to use Hydroxychloroquine. McConnell is now thankfully out of the hospital and on the mend.

My friend and frequent radio guest, former boxing champion Joey Gilbert, came on my national radio show this week to report both his parents were dying of Coronavirus, when Hydroxychloroquine saved their lives. They both made full recoveries.

The media this week reported on a 80-year old Vegas couple on death’s door, who made a full recovery because of Hydroxychloroquine. The same story reports on a Los Angeles M.D. who prescribes the drug in combination with zinc, who has seen a 100% success rate. Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care reports, “Every patient I’ve prescribed Hydroxychloroquine to, has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free.”

It’s happening all across the world. Studies in France and China report on the remarkable success of Hydroxychloroquine versus Coronavirus.

A Las Vegas Review Journal newspaper story from last week reported on the UMC Hospital here in Vegas becoming the first hospital in America to prescribe Hydroxychloroquine to high-risk out-patients. They prescribe it, then send them home. To date, the results have been remarkable. Dr. Thomas Zyniewicz said, “Our outcomes in our ICU patients to date are better than outcomes we’re seeing from Italy, China, France and other countries.”

So why are so many victims still dying? Why isn’t this drug being given to every Coronavirus victim across America? Why are there still doctors who don’t know about it?

Why do only 18% of Democrats say they would use this drug if they were sick? EIGHTEEN PERCENT.

Why is our economy still shut down? Why would we be ruining the lives of millions of business owners and their employees, while waiting for a vaccine that may never come, or prove ineffective, or perhaps even prove dangerous? When we already have a safe, effective treatment right now, that has already saved thousands of lives. And it’s dirt cheap- about $20 per treatment.

We already have an effective treatment. It’s time to reopen the economy. Why are Democrats in denial?

There is no reason for this irrational fear of Coronavirus. Not when about 90% of victims either get Coronavirus in very mild form, or don’t even know they had it. Not when 98% of victims recover. Not when many of us have already developed “herd immunity.” And those that are left- the elderly, the sick, the immune compromised, can simply take this miracle drug protocol at the first sign of illness.

Why is anyone still scared? The answer can only be one thing: “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” Trump touted the drug first, so Democrats and their allies in the media hate it, ignore it, or deny its remarkable success.

Proof positive Democrats are crazy, insane, and a danger to us all.

