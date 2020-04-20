http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-p_r2P95RGg/why-trump-will-win.php

Most current polls show Slow Joe Biden leading Trump by anywhere from 4 to 8 points, but this does not impress me very much. At this point in 1980, Jimmy Carter had a comfortable lead against GOP front-runner Ronald Reagan, too. Lots of state governors right now—even Michigan’s egregious Gwretched Whitless—have very high approval ratings, but I think this is a rally-round-the-flag effect that is as evanescent as a summer thunderstorm, as Jimmy Carter proved. Those approval ratings will sink like a stone if governors insist on keeping their boot on the necks of their home state economies beyond about May 15.

In any case, the real reason to think that Trump has a better than even chance it winning in November is his instinct always to hit back twice as hard, which his campaign does with this terrific video out today:

The reason a politician with as much experience as Pelosi blunders into an embarrassment of providing wince-inducing video like this is that she’s never had the mainstream media attack her the way they attack Republicans for their missteps. The Trump campaign won’t be as charitable as the New York Times or NBC News.

Just wait till the Trump campaign gets done with Joe Biden’s long track record of corruption and lies. They’re going to make Lee Atwater look like a Boy Scout, and make Democrats pine for the good old days of quality candidates like Mike Dukakis and Walter Mondale.

