https://www.dailywire.com/news/womens-march-demands-joe-biden-answer-questions-about-sexual-assault-allegations-against-him

It appears presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won’t be able to hide from the sexual assault allegations against him much longer.

The Women’s March, which sprung up after President Donald Trump was elected in order to oppose his policies as sexist before he even took office, has called on Biden to address the sexual assault allegations against him. On March 25, Tara Reade, a former staffer in Biden’s Senate office, claimed the former vice president pinned her against a wall and groped her, even penetrated her with his fingers, back in 1993. At least some people who knew Reade said she told them about the incident when it happened, but so far the allegations have been largely swept under the rug by the mainstream media.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Women’s March official account demanded Biden answer for the allegations if he wants the support of women in 2020.

“Women are looking for leadership. If @joebiden wants to be a candidate that women can support, he needs to address the allegations about his behavior and clarify his policy on sexual assault, harassment, and consent,” the account tweeted, linking to a post by Now This News, a notoriously left-wing outlet.

Women are looking for leadership. If @joebiden wants to be a candidate that women can support, he needs to address the allegations about his behavior and clarify his policy on sexual assault, harassment, and consent.https://t.co/a5zP5rpckE — Women’s March (@womensmarch) April 18, 2020

The article is surprisingly straightforward for the outlet, explaining Reade’s allegations against Biden and acknowledging the issues with her claims. It also pointed out the hypocrisy of media outlets, though it did not label it as such.

“Other news outlets who interviewed her did not publish the allegation from Reade. The AP said it ‘declined to publish details of the interview at the time because reporters were unable to corroborate her allegations, and aspects of her story contradicted other reporting,’” Now This wrote.

Those who remember the dubious sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he was nominated will remember that the AP and other outlets had no problems publishing articles about allegations against Kavanaugh even though there was less corroboration for those accounts and contradictory information.

There are, of course, issues with Reade’s allegations. While one friend told media outlets that Reade told her about the allegations back in 1993 and another friend said Reade told her about the allegations in 2008, many other people said they had never heard about the incident. Reade’s brother also remembered her telling him about the incident.

Staffers and interns who worked with Reade in Biden’s office told The New York Times “they did not recall any talk of such an incident or similar behavior by Mr. Biden toward her or any women.” The outlet added: “Two office interns who worked directly with Ms. Reade said they were unaware of the allegation or any treatment that troubled her.”

Some people Reade claimed to have told about the incident said they didn’t recall her saying anything. Of course, all these people also worked for Biden at the time and could still be loyal to him.

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations, as have several people who worked for Biden, yet the candidate himself has not directly addressed Reade’s claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

