Nearly six-in-10 registered voters are worried that easing restrictions too quickly during the coronavirus crisis will lead to more deaths, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released on Sunday.

That is compared to just 32 percent who are more concerned “that the U.S. will take too long in loosening restrictions, which will harm the economy.”

Bill McInturff, the poll’s GOP pollster, said the national poll is a “powerful signal” that the country is not ready to completely re-open on May 1.

The poll is not an outlier.

As I noted, a Pew Research poll released last week found that “66% of Americans say their greater concern is that state governments will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly” compared to 32% who “say they are more concerned about governments not lifting restrictions quickly enough.”

A Gallup poll conducted last week also found that more Americans are worried about getting the coronavirus than suffering severe financial hardship.

The poll of 900 registered voters was conducted April 13-15 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

