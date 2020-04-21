https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-proven-lie-cnn-chris-cuomo-blasted-for-suspicious-claim-about-cuomo-in-quarantine

CNN opinion host Chris Cuomo and the left-wing network were blasted on Tuesday night over a segment on “Cuomo Prime Time” that claimed that Cuomo had just emerged from quarantine in his basement after testing positive with the coronavirus.

The controversy centers around a police report that was filed over a week ago by a man who claimed that he got into a verbal altercation with Cuomo after he encountered Cuomo allegedly violating quarantine after Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago.

“Over Easter weekend, Cuomo was reportedly involved in a heated altercation that took place at his East Hampton property after a bicyclist claimed that the CNN anchor was violating quarantine guidelines that were being enforced by his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Fox News reported. “A 65-year-old East Hampton resident named David was riding his bike on Easter Sunday when he spotted who he thought was the CNN anchor with two women and three children outside on their property. Cuomo had been recovering from his widely publicized coronavirus diagnosis.”

Online, numerous notable commentators quickly called out Cuomo, CNN, and the segment, claiming that CNN was lying to its viewers and that the segment was a stunt.

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote: “‘Emerged from his basement.’ Fredo broke quarantine last week while he was still infected and contagious.”

Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech wrote: “*Except when he broke quarantine, went to the Hamptons, and raged at a random bicyclist”

Domenech later added, “Why did he claim this? It’s so staged and we know it’s a lie! It’s totally unnecessary!”

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz wrote: “You guys are Pravda. This is so absurd I don’t know how he did it, and then Stelter passed it along, with a straight face.”

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted: “This is a proven lie. As usual, CNN doesn’t care about the facts (or most of you).”

Political commentator Stephen Miller wrote: “Brian Stelter said in his newsletter that Cuomo’s wife contracted COVID-19. Cuomo in his Jesus video says she doesn’t have it. Cuomo was also witnessed on record at another property 60 miles from his basement. How is this not a colossal Milli Vanilli like scandal for CNN?”

Miller continued, “CNN is not a news network. It is performative infotainment put on by the same guy who created Donald Trump’s Apprentice. No wonder these people sold all their souls for paychecks.”

“This is a performative lie. There is a police report and witnesses. Any comment on this one @mdornic or do you think your audience is somehow as full of s**t as your on air anchors?” Miller wrote. “Like holy s**t, this isn’t a news network. Between this and Stelter turning a bedtime cry into a 4 day personal news cycle. What the f**k is going on over there? @mdornic”

Miller concluded, “His chest Xray was negative, he was traveling to the Hamptons and now he’s emerging from his basement like he’s Jesus on Easter. He faked it. 100%”

