https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/George-Stephanopoulos-antibody-asymptomatic/2020/04/21/id/963899

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos told his Twitter followers Tuesday he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies last week.

The Good Morning America co-host said he signed up for a clinical trial to donate his blood plasma in the coming weeks.

“Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms,” he tweeted.

Stephanopoulos announced that he had COVID-19 on April 13. His diagnosis came after his wife Ali Wentworth contracted the virus about two weeks earlier. He said he was asymptomatic.

His Twitter announcement occurred one day after the New York Post slammed him for walking around with a mask hanging around his neck. The photo was plastered on the front page with the headline “MASK HOLE.”

