President Trump recently appointed Richard Grenell as Acting Director of National Intelligence and he’s doing a fine job of giving House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff hell.

Grenell decided to declassify the IG footnotes revealing the FBI was knowingly using Russian disinformation to spy on Trump’s camp, and now this…

Adam Schiff on April 7 sent Richard Grenell a letter demanding answers on the agency’s personnel changes, including the firing of ICIG Michael Atkinson.

“President Trump did not nominate you for confirmation as permanent DNI, and it would be inappropriate for you to pursue any additional leadership, organizational, or staffing changes to ODNI during your temporary tenure,” Schiff wrote in an April 7 letter acting like he has authority over the executive branch.

And Grenell responded with fire.

“I must disagree with you proposals to divest the DNI of managerial competence and personnel decision-making authority, and to replace your committee’s mandate for Intelligence Community oversight with a mandate for IC administration,” Grenell said.

Grenell continued, “Going forward, I encourage you to think of the relationship between your committee and the IC as that between the legislative and executive branches of government, rather than that between a hedge fund and a distressed asset, as your letter suggests.”

OUCH!

“Diversity of the IC workforce should always be celebrated, and I am proud that we increased diversity within the ODNI’s senior ranks, to include more women and members of the LGBT community,” said Grenell, who is openly gay.

ADNI @RichardGrenell responds to @RepAdamSchiff‘s request for info on organizational changes at @ODNIgov – including firings of IG Atkinson and NCTC’s Travers – basically saying no, your oversight doesn’t go that far. Letter – dated Apr 20 – obtained by @jeremyherb pic.twitter.com/Djc8Y28VOh — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) April 21, 2020

