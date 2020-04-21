https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ag-barr-says-may-go-governors-persist-authoritarian-coronavirus-lockdown-orders/

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said he may go after Governors who insist on maintaining authoritarian Coronavirus lockdown orders.

The DOJ could take legal action against Governors drunk on power and infringing on Constitutional rights, Bill Barr said according to Bloomberg News.

Barr said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that state’s stay-at-home orders are justified up to a point, but the DOJ could target state and local officials by joining lawsuits filed by citizens over the authoritarian restrictions.

“We have to give businesses more freedom to operate in a way that’s reasonably safe,” Barr said, according to Bloomberg. “To the extent that governors don’t and impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce — our common market that we have here — then we’ll have to address that.”

TRENDING: DEVASTATING! Trump Campaign Releases BEST VIDEO AD of the Year – “Let Them Eat Ice Cream” (VIDEO)

“As lawsuits develop, as specific cases emerge in the states, we’ll take a look at them,” he said.

“We’re looking carefully at a number of these rules that are being put into place. And if we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them. And if they’re not and people bring lawsuits, we file statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs.”

Governors such as Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan are drunk on power and losing the consent of the governed.

Crazed Democrat Governor Whitmer has banned citizens from driving to their own lake houses for no reason other than ‘because she said so.’

Other state and local officials have threatened pastors who dare to keep their churches open during the shutdown.

Protests have erupted across the country because people want to be free and get back to work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

