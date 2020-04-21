https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/army-basic-training-pandemic-social-distancing/2020/04/21/id/963967

The Army is resuming basic training after a two-week hiatus, though it is taking precautions to guard against the spread of coronavirus, NPR reports.

The measures, which will include social distancing, will be enforced at all four basic training facilities, according to the Army, and will also mean operating at “a reduced capacity,” though what that meant was not explained, NPR reported.

Also, recruits will be taken from areas considered “low risk,” officers said, but “low risk” and those from “high risk areas will be rescheduled for future dates.”

Recruits will be evaluated at intervals by recruiters for COVID-19 symptoms in the two weeks prior to their ship dates and will be evaluated again upon arrival. Classroom training also will be largely shifted to the first two weeks so recruits can be monitored for symptoms.

The Army had one cluster of COVID-19 cases before the cancelling training for two weeks, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.

“One training battalion at Fort Jackson, S.C., had about 50, and had no more since then,” McCarthy said. “We’ve done pretty well overall, all things considered, one location.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

