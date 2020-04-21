https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/endorsements-bernie-sanders-campaign-favorability/2020/04/21/id/963977

Key endorsements apparently have given presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a bump in favorability.

After former President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., jumped on board in supporting Biden’s 2020 campaign his favorability among younger voters increased 9 percentage points, according to the latest Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Among the key findings in the poll:

68% of primary voters under the age of 45 have a favorable view of Biden, while just 25% view him unfavorably. That is a net favorability swing of 9 percentage points in a week.

Biden leads President Donald Trump by 5 points, 47%-42%, among registered voters.

Roughly 75% said they had seen, read, or heard at least some about Obama’s and Sanders’ endorsements, and 60% said the same of Warren’s.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted April 18-19 among 13,000 potential Democratic presidential primary voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

