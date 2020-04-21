https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/presidential-election-Michelle-Obama/2020/04/21/id/963850

Joe Biden said he would have Michelle Obama as a running mate “in a heartbeat.”

The former vice president told Pittsburgh CBSN news station KDKA’s Jon Delano on Monday that he would put the former first lady on his ticket.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman.”

The presumptive Democrat presidential nominee said Michelle Obama would be a strong addition as vice president if she would take him up on the offer.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden said.

Biden has not selected a vice president, indicating it is too early in the process. He has committed to a picking a woman for the job, but would not promise to select a woman of color.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden said. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

