The mystery of the Democratic Party’s ticket in this year’s presidential election may be getting clearer, as presumptive nominee Joe Biden said he’d undoubtedly select Michelle Obama as his running mate.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden told CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh on Monday. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

But there may be a problem.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden noted.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” he added. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

Biden also repeated his pledge to choose a woman for the No. 2 spot on the ticket.

“I’ll commit to that [it will] be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation,” he said. “And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well.”

“I think it’s really important now that we establish once and for all, we should have had a woman president already, in Hillary [Clinton], in my view,” Biden added. “There are a number of qualified women out there.”

Just this week, a report by Michael Walsh in the New York Post outlined the possibility of Michelle Obama not only becoming Biden’s running mate, but she would immediately become president the day after he was inaugurated, with the possibility of serving 12 years in office.

“Here’s how it would work,” Walsh wrote.

In the next month or so, Biden would announce Michelle Obama as his running mate. With a little reverse engineering of the Obama-Biden bumper stickers of 2008 and 2012, they’re good to go. Michelle would immediately attract the undying worship of the national press corps. With the country still in lockdown, she can wave to Andrea Mitchell & Co. from the front door of her residences in Washington, DC ($8.1 million purchase price), Martha’s Vineyard ($11.75 million) or Chicago ($1.65 million). Barack Obama, who manfully supports his wife in all her endeavors, would joke about being the First Husband and cite his familiarity with the White House as a qualification. Nov. 3: With the black vote and the Bernie Sanders wing of the party solidly behind them, the Biden-Obama(s) team would defeat Trump in both the popular vote and the Electoral College, flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina and winning both houses of Congress. Jan. 20, 2021: Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Jan. 21: On live television, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden tearfully announce that the 78-year-old president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” and that under the 25th Amendment, he’s resigning. Michelle Obama is now president of the United States and will not only fill out Biden’s term but will retain her eligibility to run again in her own right in 2024 when she will have turned 60. Jan. 22: President Obama announces her choice for vice president …

“However unlikely, it’s the smart play. How could the Republicans ever counter it?” Walsh concluded.

Meanwhile, President Trump posted a satirical video mocking Barack Obama’s recent endorsement of Biden for president. And Trump’s video has surpassed viewership of Obama’s actual endorsement.

Here’s Trump’s parody:

And here is Obama’s real endorsement of Biden:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

